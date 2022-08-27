Nash Coleman

Nash Coleman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys tied for second at the Gillette Invitational on Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course.

The Thunderbirds finished at 60-over-par 636 to tie Kelly Walsh for second. Riverton won the tournament at 56-over.

