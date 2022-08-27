PREP GOLF: East boys split second at Gillette Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nash Coleman Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys tied for second at the Gillette Invitational on Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course.The Thunderbirds finished at 60-over-par 636 to tie Kelly Walsh for second. Riverton won the tournament at 56-over.East sophomore Nash Coleman took second at 1-over 145. Cheyenne Central senior Caden Cunningham placed third at 2-over 146.East’s Isaak Erickson finished in a three-way tie for 10th at 162.Central senior Barrett Georges split fifth place at 25-over 169. Classmate Katie Cobb tied for eighth at 29-over 173.Wiltanger, Central boys win TorringtonCHEYENNE – First-year Cheyenne Central coach Kevin Georges shook up his boys lineups and sent a team that included several varsity regulars to Torrington.Senior Zack Wiltanger won the tournament with a two-round score of 155. Ryan Bradley placed fourth to help the Indians win the team title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheyenne East Torrington Boys Sport Golf Zack Wiltanger Tournament Kevin Georges Lineup Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Keys to success for Wyoming football in 2022 Keagan Bartlett ready to lead Indians after season of learning LCCC women's soccer adapts to new coach Weber, Campbell honored by new South tradition Trevor Eldridge thrives on both lines for East