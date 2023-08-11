Nash Coleman

Nash Coleman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East boys golf team shot a team score of 307 on the second day of the Douglas Invitational on Thursday to claim first place with a final combined score of 612. 

Nash Coleman shot a team-low 71 on the day, and placed fourth overall. Tayten Zitek finished the day with a 72, bringing his total score to 151 and a sixth-place finish. Isaak Erickson shot a combined score of 154 to finish in ninth place. James Trask and Daniel Meyer shot a second-round score of 82 and 84, respectively.


