CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East boys golf team shot a team score of 307 on the second day of the Douglas Invitational on Thursday to claim first place with a final combined score of 612.
Nash Coleman shot a team-low 71 on the day, and placed fourth overall. Tayten Zitek finished the day with a 72, bringing his total score to 151 and a sixth-place finish. Isaak Erickson shot a combined score of 154 to finish in ninth place. James Trask and Daniel Meyer shot a second-round score of 82 and 84, respectively.
On the girls side, Jaimee Palmer shot a second-round score of 92, bringing her total to 191 overall. The mark was good for a ninth-place finish. Cooper Rauzi shot a 97, bringing her total to 194.
The Central boys team shot a combined score of 642 to finish in fifth place at the tournament. Joey Looby shot a pair of 76s to finish in eighth place overall. Ryan Bradley finished second on the team, posting a second-round score of 79. Trevor Marrou and Andy Lam shot a pair of 85s during the second round, and Jack Koenig shot a 93.
Central’s girls team finished the tournament in sixth place with a final team score of 589. Teagan Tempel and Alaina Obermueller both shot a second-round score of 98. Ava Taylor shot a 100, while Annika Nelson shot a 109. Karson Tempel rounded things out with a 111.
Jonny Wakamatsu paced South’s boys team for the second day, posting a second-round score of 106 and a combined score of 204. Hayden Kelly shot a 112 and Caleb Mannier shot a 123, bringing their overall scores to 225 and 236, respectively.
