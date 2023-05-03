Caden Cunningham
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Nash Coleman
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys golf team shot a 293 to finish second at the Casper Invitational on Tuesday.
East sophomore Nash Coleman and Central senior Caden Cunningham split third with a 70. East’s Daniel Meyer placed fourth with a 71.
Central senior Barrett Georges shot a 78 to tie for third.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.