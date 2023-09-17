CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys golf team put four players in the top 11 to win the Class 4A state championship Saturday at the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan.

Junior Daniel Meyer fired a two-round total of 7-over-par 151 to win the individual championship. Meyer carded a 2-over 74 during the final round. Meyer was even par through the first nine holes and birdied the par-4 Hole No. 10 when he made the turn onto the back nine to move to 1-under for his round.


