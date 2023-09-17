CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys golf team put four players in the top 11 to win the Class 4A state championship Saturday at the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan.
Junior Daniel Meyer fired a two-round total of 7-over-par 151 to win the individual championship. Meyer carded a 2-over 74 during the final round. Meyer was even par through the first nine holes and birdied the par-4 Hole No. 10 when he made the turn onto the back nine to move to 1-under for his round.
Meyer followed that with a pair of double bogeys before getting back to 2-over with a birdie on the par-4 Hole No. 13. Meyer bogeyed Hole No. 15 before closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jackson’s Joey McNamara placed second at 152, and Kelly Walsh’s Josh Lane was third at 153. East junior Nash Coleman finished fourth at 12-over 156. Seniors Tayten Zitek and James Trask were eighth and 11th for East, respectively. Senior Kael Lissman took 28th.
The Thunderbirds shot a two-round score of 625 after carding a 306 on Saturday. Cheyenne Central finished fifth with a two-day total of 667.
Central juniors Calvin Halvorson and Joey Looby finished in a three-way tie for 18th at 164.
Central’s girls were seventh among eight scoring teams (635). Sheridan claimed the team title (511).
East freshman Cooper Rauzi had the best finish among Capital City girls, taking 12th at 190. Junior Jaimee Palmer was 16th (198). Central was led by Ava Taylor, who took 21st (206).
