Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Nash Coleman
Barrett Georges
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys golf team fired a cumulative score of 36-over-par to win the team title at the Gillette Invitational on Friday at Bell Knob Golf Course.
The Thunderbirds were three strokes better than runner-up Campbell County. Cheyenne Central placed fourth (48-over).
East sophomore Nash Coleman carded three birdies to finish at 6-over-par 78 and place third. Daniel Meyer and Central’s Calvin Halvorson were in a three-way tie for fifth at 8-over.
Central’s girls were second as a team. Senior Barrett Georges was second by one stroke, finishing at 11-over 83. Georges carded one birdie during her round.
