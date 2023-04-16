Trista Stehwien

Trista Stehwien

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE – Campbell County handed top-ranked Cheyenne East its first East Conference loss of the season. The Camels followed that by giving East its first losing streak of the spring with a doubleheader sweep Saturday in Gillette.

Campbell County won the conference portion of the twinbill 10-5 by scoring six runs over the final three innings. It won the second game 16-12.


