CHEYENNE – Campbell County handed top-ranked Cheyenne East its first East Conference loss of the season. The Camels followed that by giving East its first losing streak of the spring with a doubleheader sweep Saturday in Gillette.
Campbell County won the conference portion of the twinbill 10-5 by scoring six runs over the final three innings. It won the second game 16-12.
In Game 1, Senior Trista Stehwien accounted for two of East’s five hits. One of those was a double. Sophomore Aleah Brooks also had a double, while McKenzie Milar added a solo home run.
Jaylyn Christensen worked all six innings in the circle, striking out seven.
The Camels held a 10-5 lead after the first inning of Game 2. East knotted the score in the top of the third before Campbell County responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame.
Stehwien was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI. Gracie Oswald added two hits, including a double. Christensen, Jaylyn McMahon and Madelyn Artery’s lone hits were doubles.
Thunder Basin sweeps Central
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s softball team recorded just three hits in its 16-2 conference loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday.
The Bolts touched up Central for 15 runs in the first two innings of the game, including nine in the first inning. Central’s lone two runs came in the top of the fifth, with the game ending after the half-inning ending.
Izzy Kelly had two of the team’s three hits. She also recorded a home run in the top of the fifth to pick up two RBI.
The non conference game didn’t fair much better for the Lady Indians, as they were handed a 16-9 loss. Thunder Basin jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings and despite nine combined runs in the third and fourth inning, Thunder Basin managed to pull away in the bottom of the fourth with five runs.
Maddie Bird went 3-for-3 on the game. She also recorded two home runs and four RBI in the contest.