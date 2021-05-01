CHEYENNE — A late comeback bid fell short for the Cheyenne Central softball team Friday.
The No.5-ranked Lady Indians lost to second-ranked Campbell County 7-5 in the first game of their doubleheader.
Brogan Allen was 3 for 4 with three RBI’s and pitched six innings, allowing nine hits and striking out six. Jayden Gashler and Aubrey Trujillo drove in the other two runs.
In the backend of the twin bill, Campbell County carried its early first inning advantage to a 6-2 victory.
Gashler went 2 for 3 in the second game with a triple and a home run.
Central hosts Thunder Basin at 10 a.m. today.
CAMPBELL COUNTY 7, CENTRAL 5
Campbell County……..211 201 0 — 7 10 1
Cheyenne Central…….100 011 2 — 5 11 2
Campbell County pitching: (Gray, Snyder and Williams). Cheyenne Central pitching: Allen, Spohr and Naughton.
W: Gray L: Allen
2B: Central 3 (Allen, Gashler, Lucas). Cambell County 2 (Gray, Clonch). 3B: Central 1 (Gashler).
CAMPBELL COUNTY 6, CENTRAL 2
Campbell County………….203 100 x — 6 7 0
Cheyenne Central…………101 000 x — 2 6 1
Campbell County pitching: Snyder and Groombridge. Cheyenne Central pitching: Gebhart and Bunch.
W: Snyder. L: Gebhart.
2B: Campbell County 2 (Snyder and Groombridge). 3B: Central 1 (Gashler). HR: Central 1 (Gashler).