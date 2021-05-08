CHEYENNE — Seven runs in the fifth inning propelled the Cheyenne Central girls softball team to a 12-2 win over Wheatland on Friday.

Jayden Gashler was 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI’s and scored three runs. Taylor Gebhart went 3 for 4 with a home run and drove in three runs.

Kaitlyn Ackerman picked up the win in the circle for Central.

CENTRAL 12, WHEATLAND 2

Cheyenne Central……..102 27x x — 12 8 1

Wheatland…………….....011 00x x — 2 3 5

Cheyenne Central pitching: Ackerman, Hinz. Wheatland pitching: Stearns, Fitzwater and Coates.

W: Ackerman. L: Stearns.

2B: Central 5 (Gashler 2, Allen, Bunch, Gebhart). Wheatland 1 (McDaniel). HR: Central 1 (Gebhart).

South drops two in Gillette

CHEYENNE — Campbell County turned 13 first inning runs into a 14-1 win over Cheyenne South on Friday.

Aubriana Garcia went 2 for 2 for South. Andraya Dimas went 1 for 2 and scored South’s lone run against the Camels.

South also fell to Thunder Basin 5-2 on Friday. Allie Robert had a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Garcia was 3 for 3 with three doubles and an RBI. 

Michaela Moorehouse took the loss in both games for South. 

CAMPBELL COUNTY 14, SOUTH 1

Cheyenne South………001 00x x — 1 5 3

Campbell County…….(13)00 1xx x — 14 12 0

Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Albaugh. Campbell County pitching: Gray Snyder and Williams.

W: Gray. L: Moorehouse.

3B: Campbell County 1 (Clonch). HR: Campbell County 1 (Williams).

THUNDER BASIN 5, SOUTH 2

Cheyenne South.......100 001 0 - 2 5 0

Thunder Basin..........211 001 x - 5 8 0

Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Garcia. Thunder Basin pitching: Piercy, Portlow and Kaul. 

W: Piercy. L: Moorehouse.

2B: South 3 (Garcia). 3B: Thunder Basin 2 (Kimberling and Selfors). HR: South 1 (Robert).

