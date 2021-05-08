CHEYENNE — Seven runs in the fifth inning propelled the Cheyenne Central girls softball team to a 12-2 win over Wheatland on Friday.
Jayden Gashler was 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI’s and scored three runs. Taylor Gebhart went 3 for 4 with a home run and drove in three runs.
Kaitlyn Ackerman picked up the win in the circle for Central.
CENTRAL 12, WHEATLAND 2
Cheyenne Central……..102 27x x — 12 8 1
Wheatland…………….....011 00x x — 2 3 5
Cheyenne Central pitching: Ackerman, Hinz. Wheatland pitching: Stearns, Fitzwater and Coates.
W: Ackerman. L: Stearns.
2B: Central 5 (Gashler 2, Allen, Bunch, Gebhart). Wheatland 1 (McDaniel). HR: Central 1 (Gebhart).
South drops two in Gillette
CHEYENNE — Campbell County turned 13 first inning runs into a 14-1 win over Cheyenne South on Friday.
Aubriana Garcia went 2 for 2 for South. Andraya Dimas went 1 for 2 and scored South’s lone run against the Camels.
South also fell to Thunder Basin 5-2 on Friday. Allie Robert had a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Garcia was 3 for 3 with three doubles and an RBI.
Michaela Moorehouse took the loss in both games for South.
CAMPBELL COUNTY 14, SOUTH 1
Cheyenne South………001 00x x — 1 5 3
Campbell County…….(13)00 1xx x — 14 12 0
Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Albaugh. Campbell County pitching: Gray Snyder and Williams.
W: Gray. L: Moorehouse.
3B: Campbell County 1 (Clonch). HR: Campbell County 1 (Williams).
THUNDER BASIN 5, SOUTH 2
Cheyenne South.......100 001 0 - 2 5 0
Thunder Basin..........211 001 x - 5 8 0
Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Garcia. Thunder Basin pitching: Piercy, Portlow and Kaul.
W: Piercy. L: Moorehouse.
2B: South 3 (Garcia). 3B: Thunder Basin 2 (Kimberling and Selfors). HR: South 1 (Robert).