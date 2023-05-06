Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE – Despite allowing a pair of runs that cut its lead to three after the first inning, Cheyenne Central’s girls softball team cruised to a 17-5 conference win over Wheatland.

The Lady Indians scored nine runs over the next two innings, including seven in the top of the third to seize control of the game. Central also outhit the Bulldogs 16-4 in the contest.


