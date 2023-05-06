CHEYENNE – Despite allowing a pair of runs that cut its lead to three after the first inning, Cheyenne Central’s girls softball team cruised to a 17-5 conference win over Wheatland.
The Lady Indians scored nine runs over the next two innings, including seven in the top of the third to seize control of the game. Central also outhit the Bulldogs 16-4 in the contest.
Izzy Kelly and Maddie Birt both homered in the game and each batted 2-for-5 on the day. Katie Hinz led the team with four RBI and was 3-for-4 from the plate.
Central continued its dominance in the second game of the doubleheader, coming away with a 16-5 win.
The Indians led 3-1 entering the top of the sixth, before rattling of 13 runs to run away with the game. Kelly, Birt, Kammerman Araas, Izzy Thomas and Cam Moyte each racked up multi-hit performances for the Indians. Kelly led the team with 4 RBI, but each player on the team finished the game with at least one.
Alexis Grady turned in an excellent pitching performance, going all six innings and allowing just two hits and five earned runs.
South shut out by Thunder Basin
CHEYENNE – South recorded just one hit in a 21-0 loss to Thunder Basin on Friday night.
The lone hit came in the top of the fifth inning, when Jaylen Wunder roped a single up the middle. It was the only time the Bison reached base on the day.
Meanwhile, Thunder Basin racked up 25 hits on the day. Each player on the Bolts had at least one hit, and six players recorded multi-hit performance.
South's rough afternoon continued into the second half of its double header. The Bison fell 24-3 in the nightcap.