CHEYENNE — In its second contest of the day, Taryn Potts went the distance in the circle, allowing one earned run on five hits to guide Cheyenne Central to a 3-1 win over Thunder Basin.
Drue Mirich plated Cameron Moyte for the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth with an RBI double. Mirich was 2 for 3 at the plate. Kaitlyn Ackerman was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Izzy Kelly was 2 for 4 with two runs.
Campbell County ace Avery Gray kept Central’s bats honest during the Indians' first game of the day. Central lost 9-2.
Gray held the Lady Indians hitless until a Brogan Allen solo home run in the bottom of the sixth gave Central its first run of the game. Izzy Thomas scored Central’s other run in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch, but Gray struck out the side to finish the game, which ended with the bases loaded for Central.
The Camels took a 5-0 lead after the first inning behind a three-run home run from Addy Rambo.
Taylor Gebhart and Izzy Thomas picked up Central’s other two hits.
East goes 0-2 in Gillette
Cheyenne East couldn’t push any runs across home plate until the sixth inning in a 9-3 loss to Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.
Trailing 7-0, a two-run double from Gracie Oswald got the Lady Thunderbirds on the board, but Thunder Basin responded with two runs of its own. East got one more run on an RBI from Ella Neider in the top of the seventh. The Bolts scored in every frame except for the second.
Neider was 4 for 4 with a run, and Jaylyn Christensen and Aleah Brooks both tallied one hit and one run.
East also fell to Thunder Basin 8-2 on Friday. The T-Birds held a 2-0 advantage after the first inning courtesy of RBI singles from Oswald and Brooks, but the Camels had nine hits, including four doubles over the next two frames to plate seven runs.