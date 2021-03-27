CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central split its second doubleheader of the season Saturday in Gillette.
The Lady Indians won the opener against Campbell County 14-6, but dropped the nightcap 5-4.
Brogan Allen finished the day 4 for 7 with six RBIs. She also went the distance in the circle in the first game, striking out eight hitters.
Cameron Moyte was 4 for 7 with a double and two RBIs. Alexis Naughton was 3 for 7 with an RBI, while Lauren Lucas rapped two doubles and drove home three runs.
Ashley Bunch hit the first home run in Central history during the first game.
The Camels scored overcame a four-run deficit in the second game by scoring all five of their runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
“We came out swinging in the first game, scored some runs early and even had a triple play,” Indians coach Carrie Barker said.
CENTRAL 14, CAMPBELL CO. 6
Cheyenne Central…… 310 202 6 – 14 14 2
Campbell County…… 100 020 0 – 3 5 4
Cheyenne Central pitching: Allen and Naughton. Campbell County pitching: Gray, Jones (6) and Clonch.
W: Allen (1-1). L: Gray.
2B: Central 3 (Gashler, Lucas, Moyte). HR: Central 1 (Bunch).
CAMPBELL CO. 5, CENTRAL 4 (5)
Cheyenne Central…… 200 20 – 4 7 1
Campbell County…… 000 32 – 5 5 1
Cheyenne Central pitching: Ammons and Naughton. Campbell County pitching: Snyder and Williams.
W: Snyder. L: Ammons (0-1).
2B: Central 1 (Lucas); Campbell County 2 (Gray, Jones). 3B: Campbell County 1 (Alexander).
Thunder Basin sweeps East
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East was swept by Thunder Basin during a doubleheader Saturday in Gillette.
The Bolts won the opener 9-6 before taking the second game 17-7.
Gracie Oswald went 4 for 5 with an RBI for East. Ella Neider, Jaylyn Christensen, Lillian Vallejo, Lylee Bowman, Trista Stehwien and Chaisley Tinney all had two hits. Both of Stehwien’s knocks were doubles. Neider and Christensen also had one double apiece. Bowman recorded a triple.
THUNDER BASIN 9, EAST 6
Cheyenne East…… 020 020 2 – 6 10 4
Thunder Basin…… 301 023 X – 9 8 4
Cheyenne East pitching: Christensen and Neider. Thunder Basin pitching: J. Piercy, Partlow (5) and Karl.
W: Piercy. L: Christensen (0-2).
2B: East 1 (Neider); Thunder Basin 2 (Selfers, Karl). 3B: East 1 (Bowman).
THUNDER BASIN 17, EAST 7 (3)
Cheyenne East…… 430 – 7 8 6
Thunder Basin…… 485 – 17 11 2
Cheyenne East pitching: Vallejo, Schlagel (2) and Neider. Thunder Basin pitching: Partlow, J. Piercy and Lehto.
W: Parlow. L: Vallejo (0-1).
2B: East 3 (Stehwien 2, Christensen); Thunder Basin 4 (Mattheis, O’Loughlin, Selfers, Carroll). 3B: Thunder Basin 1 (Carroll).