CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central split the first softball games in school history Friday evening in Gillette.
The Lady Indians opened the season with a 14-4 loss to Thunder Basin. They rebounded to win the nightcap against the Bolts, 12-9.
Jayden Gashler was 4 for 5 at the plate on the day with an RBI. Brogan Allen was 3 for 6 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. Ashley Bunch and Lauren Lucas both tallied two hits.
“The second game was much better,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “We finally got to see some live pitching. Even in our third at-bat we got in the first game, we started making contact and hitting better.
“We came out swinging better in the second game than we did the first. We didn’t see any live pitching until (Friday).”
Central faces Campbell County (2-0) in a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. today.
THUNDER BASIN 14, CENTRAL 4 (5)
Cheyenne Central…… 100 21 – 4 5 3
Thunder Basin…… 224 51 – 14 15 1
Cheyenne Central pitching: Allen and Naughton. Thunder Basin pitching: J. Piercy and Kaul.
W: J. Piercy. L: Allen (0-1).
2B: Thunder Basin 3 (Solfors 2, Lottus). 3B: Thunder Basin 2 (Kaul 2). HR: Thunder Basin 1 (O’Loughlin).
CENTRAL 12, THUNDER BASIN 9 (3)
Cheyenne Central…… 246 – 12 9 5
Thunder Basin…… 135 – 9 3 2
Cheyenne Central pitching: Ackerman, Ammons (3) and Naughton. Thunder Basin pitching: Partlow and Lehto.
W: Ackerman (1-0). L: Partlow.
2B: Central 2 (Allen, Lucas). 3B: Thunder Basin 1 (Brown). HR: Central 1 (Allen).
Campbell County sweeps East
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East dropped a pair of close games to Campbell County on Friday afternoon in Gillette.
The Camels won the opener 10-8 and the second 6-5.
Jaylyn Christensen went 3 for 4 in the doubleheader with a double, a triple and an RBI. Trista Stehwien was 5 for 7 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Ariana Galicia was 4 of 6 with a double and two RBIs.
Gracie Oswald added a home run and three RBIs.
Galicia and Christensen both worked six innings in the pitcher’s circle. Galicia struck out seven hitters, while Christensen fanned five.
The Thunderbirds play a doubleheader against Thunder Basin (1-1) at 10 a.m. today.
CAMPBELL CO. 10, EAST 8
Cheyenne East…… 203 100 2 – 8 12 6
Campbell County…… 311 302 X – 10 10 2
Cheyenne East pitching: Galicia and Stehwien and Neider. Campbell County pitching: Gray and Clonch.
W: Gray. L: Galicia (0-1).
2B: East 2 (Galicia, Stehwien); Campbell County 2 (Fields, Jones). 3B: East 1 (Christensen); Campbell County 2 (Gray, West). HR: East 1 (Oswald); Campbell County 1 (Snyder).
CAMPBELL CO. 6, EAST 5
Cheyenne East…… 103 000 1 – 5 6 5
Campbell County…… 021 100 2 – 6 7 1
Cheyenne East pitching: Christensen and Neider. Campbell County pitching: Snyder and Ciara.
W: Snyder. L: Christensen (0-1).
2B: East 2 (Christensen, Stehwien); Campbell County 2 (Gray, Groombridge).