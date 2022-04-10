CHEYENNE — Sophomore Katie Hinz pitched a no-hitter as Cheyenne Central swept a road twinbill over Wheatland on Saturday.
Hinz’s no-hitter guided the Indians to a 14-0 win in the conference portion of the games. She struck out 15 and allowed just one walk in six innings of work.
Central scored three or more runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to pull away, including a three-run home run from Brogan Allen in the top of the fourth and a two-run home run from Allen in the top of the sixth.
Izzy Kelly was 5 for 5 with 3 RBI, two doubles and four runs for Central. Taylor Gebhart was 2 for 4 with three RBI, including a two-run homer that started the Indians’ scoring, and Drue Mirich added a solo home run.
Taryn Potts went the distance in the circle to lift the Indians to a 10-2 win in the backend of the doubleheader.
Potts allowed one run on two hits while fanning nine batters.
Ashley Bunch’s two-run home run put Central ahead 2-0 in the first frame, and the Indians followed with a four-run second inning. Gebhart knocked in two more runs with a double, and Allen was 2 for 2 with a triple. Kelly also drove home a run.
Thunder Basin 17 Cheyenne South 5
CHEYENNNE – Allie Robért was 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBI, a double and a triple for Cheyenne South in a 17-5 loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday in Gillette.
Alyssa Albaugh gave South a 1-0 led in the top of the first inning after stealing home, but the Bolts countered with a six-run inning to take a lead they maintained.
Jaylen Wunder was 1 for 3, and also drove in two runs for the Bison. Charleigh Mellish and Albaugh split time in the circle for South.