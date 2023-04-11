CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central picked up a doubleheader sweep of Cheyenne South on Monday afternoon.
The Indians won the opener 17-4 before taking the second game 15-6.
In Game 1, Izzy Kelly was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Izzy Thomas’ lone hit was a triple. She also drove home two runs.
Cameron Moyte went 2-of-3 with a pair of triples and an RBI. Maddie Birt, Gabby Yocum and Shiloh Rohde all had two hits.
Starting pitching Katie Hinz fanned eight batters over four innings.
Liberty Arras went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Game 2. Moyte and Bailey Martinez both had doubles. Alexis Grady went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to get the win.
South's Alyssa Albaugh and Kaelin VanTassell both had two hits and an RBI. Albaugh rapped a triple.
