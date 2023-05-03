CHEYENNE – Izzy Thomas led the Lady Indians with a five-hit performance, including two doubles and a home run, in Central’s 26-4 conference win over Wheatland on Tuesday.
The Indians recorded 23 hits and 20 RBIs during the contest, while allowing just three hits to Wheatland. Bailey Martinez joined Thomas in a perfect day from the plate, recording five hits in five appearances.
The nightcap game between the two teams went much different. Central trailed 12-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth, before rattling off 10 runs in the final two innings to secure the win 14-12.
With a runner on base, Chloe Ross singled on the first pitch of the at bat to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. It capped off a 2-for-3 performance from the plate for Ross on the day. Izzy Kelly went 4-for-4 during the game, including a double and a home run.
On Monday, the Indians swept a doubleheader in Laramie.
Junior pitcher Katie Hinz struck out 17 batters and also hit a three-run home run during the third inning of Central’s 7-1 victory during the East Conference portion of the twin bill.
Maddie Birt also was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Cameron Moyte had two hits – including a double – and an RBI. Izzy Thomas also had two hits and drove home a run.
The Indians grabbed a 12-8 win in Game 2. Center fielder Izzy Kelly was 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Bailey Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Moyte and Shiloh Rohde both added two hits – including a double – and an RBI.