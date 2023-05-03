Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE – Izzy Thomas led the Lady Indians with a five-hit performance, including two doubles and a home run, in Central’s 26-4 conference win over Wheatland on Tuesday.

The Indians recorded 23 hits and 20 RBIs during the contest, while allowing just three hits to Wheatland. Bailey Martinez joined Thomas in a perfect day from the plate, recording five hits in five appearances.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus