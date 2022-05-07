Taylor Gebhart

Taylor Gebhart

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior Taylor Gebhart struck out 13 batters to help No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central pick up a 9-5 victory over visiting Wheatland on Friday evening at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex.

Four different players tallied two hits and an RBI apiece for the Indians (14-6 overall, 8-3 East Conference).

Seniors Kaitlyn Ackerman, Lauren Lucas and Drue Mirich and freshman Izzy Kelly all had two knocks and one RBI each. One of Mirich’s hits was a triple.

Senior Brogan Allen also had a double and two RBI. Sophomore Cameron Moyte added a hit and drove home two runs.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus