PREP SOFTBALL: Gebhart fans 13 as Central tops Wheatland May 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Taylor Gebhart Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Senior Taylor Gebhart struck out 13 batters to help No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central pick up a 9-5 victory over visiting Wheatland on Friday evening at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex.Four different players tallied two hits and an RBI apiece for the Indians (14-6 overall, 8-3 East Conference).Seniors Kaitlyn Ackerman, Lauren Lucas and Drue Mirich and freshman Izzy Kelly all had two knocks and one RBI each. One of Mirich’s hits was a triple.Senior Brogan Allen also had a double and two RBI. Sophomore Cameron Moyte added a hit and drove home two runs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Fans, Texas connections sold Bama DL Keelan Cox on Wyoming Tagg Lain retires from coaching, teaching at Central Jeff Bailey steps down as South boys coach South's Robért, Downham, Garcia and Lesh sign with colleges Wyoming spring football takeaways Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists