CHEYENNE – Taylor Gebhart went 4 for 4 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs to help the Cheyenne Central softball team to a 22-6 victory Friday night in Laramie.
The Lady Indians finished with 15 extra-base hits as a team.
Brogan Allen was 4 for 6 with here doubles and five RBIs, while Jayden Gashler was 5 for 6 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Central also got two doubles and two RBIs from Lauren Lucas. Ashley Bunch hit a double and a homer. Cameron Moyte added three hits, including a double. Alexis Naughton also had a double.
Central faces Cheyenne South at 10 a.m. today at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex.
CENTRAL 22, LARAMIE 6
Cheyenne Central…… 004 622 8 – 22 26 1
Laramie…… 002 211 0 – 6 15 0
Cheyenne pitching: Unavailable. Laramie pitching: Unavailable.
2B: Central 10 (Allen 3, Gashler 2, Lucas 2, Moyte, Bunch, Gebhart), Laramie 6. 3B: Central 1 (Naughton). HR: Central 4 (Gebhart 3, Bunch).