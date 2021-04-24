Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Taylor Gebhart went 4 for 4 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs to help the Cheyenne Central softball team to a 22-6 victory Friday night in Laramie.

The Lady Indians finished with 15 extra-base hits as a team.

Brogan Allen was 4 for 6 with here doubles and five RBIs, while Jayden Gashler was 5 for 6 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Central also got two doubles and two RBIs from Lauren Lucas. Ashley Bunch hit a double and a homer. Cameron Moyte added three hits, including a double. Alexis Naughton also had a double.

Central faces Cheyenne South at 10 a.m. today at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex.

CENTRAL 22, LARAMIE 6

Cheyenne Central…… 004 622 8 – 22 26 1

Laramie…… 002 211 0 – 6 15 0

Cheyenne pitching: Unavailable. Laramie pitching: Unavailable.

2B: Central 10 (Allen 3, Gashler 2, Lucas 2, Moyte, Bunch, Gebhart), Laramie 6. 3B: Central 1 (Naughton). HR: Central 4 (Gebhart 3, Bunch).

