CHEYENNE – Lauren Lucas was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs to help No. 5-ranked Cheyenne Central to a 14-4 victory over Cheyenne South on Thursday afternoon.
Catcher Alexis Naughton was 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.
Second baseman Cameron Moyte added three hits for the Indians (6-4 overall, 5-2 East Conference). Jayden Gashler, Ashley Bunch and Brogan Allen all had two hits. Gashler rapped a double, while Bunch had a triple.
Kylie Ammons pitched the final three innings in relief, striking out seven. Ammons and starter Kaitlyn Ackerman limited the Bison (0-5, 0-5) to just four hits.
Central hosts third-ranked Campbell County in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. today.
South plays at Wheatland at 10 a.m. Saturday.
CENTRAL 14, SOUTH 4
Cheyenne South…… 013 000 – 4 4 3
Cheyenne Central…… 811 031 – 14 19 1
Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Albaugh. Cheyenne Central pitching: Ackerman, Ammons (4) and Naughton.
W: Ackerman (2-1). L: Moorehouse.
2B: Central 2 (Gashler, Lucas); South 2 (Deibert, Garcia). 3B: Central 3 (Lucas, Naughton, Bunch). HR: Central 1 (Naughton).