Sydni Sawyer

Sydni Sawyer

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East’s girls swimming and diving team finished second at the Green River Invitational on Saturday, posting a team score of 188 points.

Sydni Sawyer took first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 41.30. She also finished second in the 200 freestyle, posting a time of 2:05. East also got a first-place finish from its 200 freestyle relay team (1:51.54).


