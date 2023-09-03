CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East’s girls swimming and diving team finished second at the Green River Invitational on Saturday, posting a team score of 188 points.
Sydni Sawyer took first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 41.30. She also finished second in the 200 freestyle, posting a time of 2:05. East also got a first-place finish from its 200 freestyle relay team (1:51.54).
The Thunderbirds also picked up a handful of second-place finishes. Macradee Jackson took second in the 200 individual medley (2:34.15). Nzelle Ayokosok took second in the 100 freestyle (1:0.03). East also got a second-place finish from its 400 freestyle relay team (4:04.24).
Central falls to Campbell County
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s girls swimming and diving team picked up four first place finishes in its Saturday morning dual with Campbell County, but it wasn’t enough to upend the Camels. The Indians finished with 84 team points – seven behind Campbell County.
Jaesa Whitesell won the 50-yard freestyle, posting a time of 28.26 seconds. Ella Reed won one-meter diving with a score of 173.60. Central’s 200 medley relay (2 minuets, 0.45 seconds) and 200 freestyle relay (1:50.83) teams both took first place finishes, as well.
South falls to Thunder Basin
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South’s girls swimming and diving team posted four wins in the 12 events of its dual with Thunder Basin on Saturday morning. The Bison finished the dual with 73 team points.
Hannah Fisher picked up a win for the Bison, posting a time of 1 minute, 2.18 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle. Janeah Brown took first in the 50 freestyle, posting a time of 28.69 seconds. Keely Henderson had the teams last individual first place finish, posting a time of 1:19.63 in the 100 breaststroke.
South’s 400 freestyle relay team took first as well with a time of 4:21.23.
