CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys No. 3 doubles tandem of Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado and Mike Ellison won in straight sets to claim a Wyoming state championship Saturday in Gillette.
Villalobos-Alvarado and Ellison defeated Laramie’s Gage Hepworth and Gavin Baker, 6-3, 6-4, to finish the season undefeated.
It was the only state title from a Capital City team this season.
Cheyenne South sophomore Andrew Lock fought off match point to force a third set against Jackson junior Campbell Gervais, but Gervais prevailed 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-2.
The Cheyenne East girls No. 2 doubles team of Teghan Baktamarian and Kaydei Murphy placed second after a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Kelly Walsh’s Harper Klinger and Ella Catchpole.
East’s Zoey Woods and Serena Farris topped Central’s Katie Thomson and Kashli Brown, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, to place third at No. 3 doubles.
The Central girls were third in the team standings with 26 points, while East was fourth (23).
Kelly Walsh won both the girls and boys team titles. The Lady Trojans won state championships at every singles and doubles spot.
Central sophomore Ashli Smedley placed third at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Campbell County’s Alexa Richert.
East’s No. 1 doubles team of Sydney O’Brien and Finley Kastens placed fourth after a 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 los to Jackson’s Olivia Webb and Kathleen Wylie.
South’s boys placed fourth with 29 points. The Bison also got a third-place effort from the No. 2 doubles team of Josiah and Jeramiah Moyte. They topped Jackson’s Henry Wolfe and Charlie Webb, 6-4, 6-4 in the third-place match. The Moytes lost their first match of the tournament, but won the next five.
South sophomore Nikola Lock placed fourth after a 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 loss to Laramie’s Paulo Mellizo.