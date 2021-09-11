CHEYENNE — Isaiah Rigg and Jackson Cook defeated Spencer Searle and Griffin Searle at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to help the Cheyenne Central tennis teams secure a complete sweep over Rawlins on Friday.
Rigg won 6-2, 6-0 and Cook won 6-1, 6-2. Justin Van Kirk and Nathaniel Thornell won in three sets at No. 1 doubles while Grant Hilton and Thomas Smedley won at No. 2 doubles. Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado and Mike Ellison won at No. 3 doubles.
Ashli Smedley defeated Kirsten Anderson on the girls side 6-0, 6-1 and Gracie Osterland won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1 over Buena Clark. Kaitlyn Ackerman and Jena Brown won at No. 1 doubles and Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler won at No. 2 doubles. Katie Thomson and Kashil Brown earned a victory at No. 3 doubles.
The Central girls only lost 11 total games.
East girls sweep two duals
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East girls tennis team swept Rawlins and Rock Springs on Friday, while the Thunderbirds boys to Rawlins and beat Rock Springs.
The East girls won all of their matches in straight sets. Paige Frazier (No. 1 singles), Nedra McIlwaine (No. 2 singles) both picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins against Rawlins. Teghan Baktamarian and Kayde Murphy (No. 2 doubles) and Zoey Woods and Serena Farris (No. 3 doubles) both picked up 6-0, 6-1 victories against Rock Springs.
The East boys beat Rock Springs 4-1 with Logan Davis rallying for a 6-7, 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.
No. 1 singles player Nick Colgan accounted for the Thunderbirds’ lone win against Rawlins, picking up a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Spencer Searle.