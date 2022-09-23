PREP TENNIS: Central girls sit third at state Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cheyenne Central junior Ashli Smedley poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls are in third-place after the first day of the state tournament in Gillette.Kelly Walsh leads the field with 15 points, while Sheridan is second at 12. Central has 10 points in the team standings.Not all matches were finished by deadline Thursday.The Lady Indians had singles players Ashli Smedley (No. 1) and Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf (No. 2) both reached the semifinals, as did the No. 3 doubles tandem of Gracie Osterland and Morgan Kirkbride.Smedley moved into the semis with a 6-1, 7-6 (2) win over Sheridan’s Sydni Bilyeu. Mathis-Breitkopf rolled to a pair of straight-set victories, dropping just three games.Osterland and Kirkbride rebounded from a second-set loss to beat Jackson’s Rosey Jones and Whitney Wilcox, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.On the boys side, Laramie leads with 12 points. Cheyenne South is in a three-way tie for sixth with 6. Central is tied for eighth (4.5), and East is tied for 10th (3.5).South junior Andrew Lock dropped just two games in his two No. 1 singles wins. East freshman Colin Crecelius lost to Powell’s Cade Queen in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6.Central’s Nathaniel Thornell reached the No. 2 singles semis with a pair of straight-set wins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Semi Ashli Smedley Single Sport Tennis Hailey Mathis-breitkopf Gracie Osterland Cheyenne South Colin Crecelius Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys take down Air Force in MW opener UW preparing for ‘traditional football’ against BYU East ramps up tempo, runs away from Laramie Gibbs gives UW lift with gutsy performance Little separation in first MW power rankings