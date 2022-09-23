Ashli Smedley

Cheyenne Central junior Ashli Smedley poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls are in third-place after the first day of the state tournament in Gillette.

Kelly Walsh leads the field with 15 points, while Sheridan is second at 12. Central has 10 points in the team standings.

