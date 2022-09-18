CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls ran away with the South Regional championship Saturday in Rock Springs.
The Lady Indians finished with 64 points, while runner-up Laramie had 46.
Junior No. 1 singles player Ashli Smedley topped Torrington’s Jacee Shields, 6-0, 6-2, to win regional title. Haley Mathis-Breitkopf blanked Laramie’s Hannah Peterson, 6-0, 6-0, to win the No. 2 singles title.
Central also got a championship from the No. 2 doubles tandem of Crimson Flowers and Lucia Shoemaker, who rallied from a set down to win 3-6, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 team of Genesis Tyler and Quincy Dereemer placed second, as did the No. 3 tandem of Gracie Osterland and Morgan Kirkbride. Osterland and Kirkbride dropped a three-setter.
The Cheyenne East girls placed sixth with 14 points, while Cheyenne South took seventh with 13.
South’s Jamie Jones finished third in the No. 2 singles bracket. East’s No. 1 doubles team of Emma Dray and Zoey woods won a three-set match to claim third.
Central’s boys placed third in the team standings with 38 points, while South was fourth (35) and East fifth (31).
South’s Andrew Lock topped East’s Colin Crecelius to win the No. 1 singles title, 6-3, 6-0. Central’s Nathaniel Thornell won the No. 2 singles crown by beating Green River’s Korbin Arnell, 6-4, 6-3.
Central’s Mike Ellison and Owen Black finished second in No. 1 doubles.
South’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Lukas Davidson and Frank Torres took third, as did East’s No. 2 team of Aiden Bohlender and Jacob Romine and the No. 3 team of Peyton Seelye and Jude Guevara.
South’s No. 2 singles player Armando Hernandez placed fourth.