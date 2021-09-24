CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central sophomore Ashli Smedley outlasted Sheridan’s Sydni Bilyeu 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the semifinals during the first day of the state tennis tournament in Gillette. Smedley also defeated Raegen Staggs from Cody.
Central’s No. 2 tandem of Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler also advanced to the semifinals after winning their first match against Campbell County and second match against Thunder Basin. The Cheyenne East No. 2 doubles team of Teghan Baktamarian and Kaydei Murphy are on the other side of the bracket in the semifinals after squeezing out a three-set match over Cody. The No. 1 doubles team of Finley Kastens and Sydney O’Brien made their way to the semifinals by winning their matches 7-5, 6-3 and 7-5, 6-4.
Andrew Lock defeated Thunder Basin’s Luke Lass and Powell’s Ethan Bartholomew to advance to the semifinals. The Cheyenne South sophomore only dropped two games across the matches. At No. 2 singles, South’s Nikolas Lock reached the semis by beating Natrona’s Josiah Blom and winning a three-set match over Luke Lawson of Sheridan.
Central’s Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado and Mike Ellison seek a spot in the championship at No. 3 doubles after winning both of their matches in straight sets.
East's Paige Frazier went 1-1 on the day at No. 1 singles while Nedra McIlwaine was 1-1 at No. 2 singles. Zoey Woods and Serena Farris also went 1-1 on the day for the T-Birds at No. 3 doubles.
Jackson was 1-1 on the boys side at No. 2 singles and Katie Thomson and Kashli Brown went 1-1 in the girls No. 3 doubles bracket.