PREP TENNIS: Central squads fall at Laramie Aug 25, 2022

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys tennis teams both dropped duals Thursday evening at Laramie.The Lady Indians lost 3-2, while the boys fell 4-1.Singles players picked up both girls wins. Junior Ashli Smedley topped Mia Wallhead, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, at No. 1 singles. Freshman Hailey Mathis-Brietkopf downed Hannah Peterson, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 singles.The boys No. 1 doubles team of Mike Ellison and Owen Black won 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-4. Nathaniel Thornell lost a three-set match at No. 2 singles.