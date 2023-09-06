CHEYENNE – Both Cheyenne Central tennis teams picked up 5-0 victories over visiting Torrington on Tuesday.

Senior Ashli Smedley (No. 1 singles) and sophomore Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf (No. 2 singles) both won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Genesis Tyler and Cailyn Smedley picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory.


