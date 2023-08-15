CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys tennis teams both took 5-0 victories over Campbell County and Thunder Basin to open the season Monday.
The Lady Indians picked up straight sets victories across the board against Thunder Basin. They dropped a grand total of eight games in those give matches. Senior Ashli Smedley was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles.
Central also won all five matches against Campbell County in straight sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Genesis Tyler and Cailyn Smedley and the No. 2 tandem of Quincy Dereemer and Lauren O’Donnell both won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
The Central boys boy a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6) victory from the No. 1 doubles team of Thomas Smedley and Owen Black at No. 1 doubles against Campbell County.
Tyler Geringer and Matthew Klaassen won in three sets against Campbell County.
East boys defeat Gillette schools
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys picked up a pair of 4-1 dual victories over Campbell County and Thunder Basin.
Sophomore Colin Crecelius blanked Campbell County’s Jaxon Richert, 6-0, 6-0. He beat Thunder Basin’s Tate Moore, 6-1, 6-1.
Senior Armando Hernandez also was unbeaten. He beat Campbell County’s Cooper Lemm, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. He added a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Thunder Basin’s Owen Gorsuch.
The Lady Thunderbirds beat Campbell County (3-2), but were beaten by Thunder Basin (5-0). Caroline DiSenso picked up a win at No. 2 singles against Campbell County. Adyson Harman and Ava Courtney won at No. 1 doubles, while Madi Artery and Alex Micheli won at No. 3 doubles.
