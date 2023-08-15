Ashli Smedley

Ashli Smedley

 Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys tennis teams both took 5-0 victories over Campbell County and Thunder Basin to open the season Monday.

The Lady Indians picked up straight sets victories across the board against Thunder Basin. They dropped a grand total of eight games in those give matches. Senior Ashli Smedley was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles.


