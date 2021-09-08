CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Centrla girls and boys both picked up 5-0 dual victories over Torrington on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won all their matches in straight sets with the No. 2 doubles team of Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler winning, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 singles player Ashli Smedley dropped just one game in her match.
The Central boys got three-set victories from Isaiah Rigg (No. 1 singles), Justin Van Kirk and Nathaniel Thornell (No. 1 doubles) and Grant Hilton and Thomas Smedley (No. 2 doubles). Van Kirk and Thornell had to rally from a set down for their win.
Rigg won one set in a tie-breaker and dropped another set in a tie-breaker before closing out the match with a 7-6 win.
East girls, boys beat Torrington
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East girls swept Torrington 5-0 on Tuesday, while the Thunderbirds boys won 3-2.
The Lady Thunderbirds dropped just nine games during their sweep. The No. 1 doubles team of Sydney O’Brien and Finley Kastens won their match 6-0, 6-0. Teghan Baktamarian and Kaydei Murphy (No. 2 doubles) and Zoey Woods and Serena Farris (No. 3 doubles) dropped just one game each.
The East boys got a three-set win from No. 2 singles player Logan Davis and the No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Johnson and Tyler McMullen. They dropped the first set 3-6, but won the second 6-2. They were tied 5-5 in the third and had to go to a tie-breaker because of darkness. Johnson and McMullen won that breaker 7-1.