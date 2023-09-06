CHEYENNE – Both Cheyenne Central tennis teams picked up 5-0 victories over visiting Torrington on Tuesday.
Senior Ashli Smedley (No. 1 singles) and sophomore Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf (No. 2 singles) both won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Genesis Tyler and Cailyn Smedley picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
The boys also won all of their matches in straight sets. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Matthew Klaassen and Cooper Bush won their match 6-2, 6-0.
East boys top Torrington, girls edged
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East tennis teams split with visiting Torrington on Tuesday afternoon.
The Thunderbirds boys won 4-1, while the girls lost 3-2.
Singles players Colin Crecelius (No. 1) and Armando Hernandez (No. 2) and the doubles teams of Peyton Seelye and Alec Brown (No. 2) and Kaden Sutherland and Kale Peterson (No. 3) all won in straight sets. East’s lone loss came at No. 1 doubles where Aiden Bohlender and Landon Schutz fell 6-3, 4-6, 5-7.
The Lady T-Birds got a 6-0, 6-0 win from senior No. 1 singles player Finley Kastens. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Ava Courtney and Paloma Arago also own in straight sets.
South boys fall to visiting Laramie
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys tennis team lost a dual to visiting Laramie 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Senior No. 1 singles player Andrew Lock picked up the Bison’s lone victory, beating Paulo Mellizo, 6-3, 6-0.
