CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central tennis teams both swept Natrona County, 5-0. Junior Ashli Smedley won her No. 1 singles match against Matina Sanchez de Lamadrid Llatas, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (0). Hailey Mathis-Breithapt blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
The Central boys got a pair of three-set wins, two by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and another, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 singles player Thomas Smedley rallied from a set down to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Nathan Courtright and Matt Klaassen won 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Results from Central’s duals with Kelly Walsh were not available be e-edition deadline Saturday.
East splits duals with Casper schools
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East tennis teams both downed Natrona County and lost to Kelly Walsh on Saturday.
The Lady Thunderbirds topped Natrona 3-2 thanks to their doubles teams. Emma Dray and Zoey Woods rallied from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Ava Courtney and Ashley Smith won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
East’s boys beat the Mustangs 4-1, getting all their wins in straight sets. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Jacob Romine and Peyton Seelye won 6-4, 7-6 (5).
The girls lost to Kelly Walsh 5-0, while the boys fell 4-1. Freshman Colin Crecelius won his No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0. He also picked up a win against Natrona.