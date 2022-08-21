Ashli Smedley

Ashli Smedley

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central tennis teams both swept Natrona County, 5-0. Junior Ashli Smedley won her No. 1 singles match against Matina Sanchez de Lamadrid Llatas, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (0). Hailey Mathis-Breithapt blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0.

The Central boys got a pair of three-set wins, two by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and another, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 singles player Thomas Smedley rallied from a set down to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Nathan Courtright and Matt Klaassen won 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

