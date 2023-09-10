CHEYENNE – Both the boys and girls tennis teams for Cheyenne Central picked up 5-0 sweeps in their duals with Rock Springs and Green River on Saturday.
Mike Ellison and Nathaniel Thornell picked up a pair of 6-1 set wins to win the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, respectively. Thomas Smedley and Owen Black won the No. 1 doubles matches 6-0, 6-1. Both the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams for the boys picked up a pair of 6-3 wins.
Ashli Smedli (6-2, 6-1) and Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches for the girls. Genesis Tyler and Cailyn Smedley won the No. 1 doubles match with a pair of 6-0 wins. The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams for the girls won both their matches with a pair of 6-1, 6-0 victories.
Mathis-Breitkopf was a 6-0, 6-0 winner against Green River, while Ashli Smedley won 6-1, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Quincy Dereemer and Lauren O'Donnell picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Nathaniel Thornell won 6-0, 6-0 on the boys side. Thomas Smedley and Owen Black were 6-0, 6-1 winners against Green River. Ellison picked up a 7-5 first set win against Chris Wilson before cruising in the second set 6-0.
East boys win duals with Green River and Rock Springs
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys tennis team picked up two wins in its duals with Green River (5-0) and Rock Springs (4-1) on Saturday.
Colin Crecelius and Armando Hernandez were perfect on the day. Crecelius picked up a pair of 6-2 wins in his matches with Rock Springs and 6-0, 6-1 win in his matches with Green River. Hernandez won his Rock Springs dual 6-1. 6-1 and his Green River dual 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. The only loss of the day for the boys came from a 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 loss to Rock Springs in the No. 1 doubles matches.
The girls team had a tougher time, dropping all but one match in the two duals. Ava Courtney and Paloma Arago recorded the lone win in the No. 1 doubles matches against Green River (7-5, 6-2).
