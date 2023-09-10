Mike Ellison

Mike Ellison

 Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Both the boys and girls tennis teams for Cheyenne Central picked up 5-0 sweeps in their duals with Rock Springs and Green River on Saturday.

Mike Ellison and Nathaniel Thornell picked up a pair of 6-1 set wins to win the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, respectively. Thomas Smedley and Owen Black won the No. 1 doubles matches 6-0, 6-1. Both the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams for the boys picked up a pair of 6-3 wins.


