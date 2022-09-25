CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South junior Andrew Lock ran away with the No. 1 singles state championship Saturday in Gillette, and he exacted a measure of revenge in the process.
Lock downed defending state champion Campbell Gervais of Jackson in the final, 6-0, 6-1, on Saturday. Gervais topped Lock in three sets to win the 2021 crown. Lock went 16-0 this season, and lost just eight games across four state tournament matches.
Cheyenne Central freshman Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf bested Sheridan’s Gabby Rabon, 6-1, 6-2, to win the girls No. 2 singles title. Mathis-Breitkopf finished the season 15-0, and dropped just six games at state.
Central junior Ashli Smedley lost to Kelly Walsh’s Gabriella Blumberg in the girls No. 1 singles final, 6-2, 6-3.
Kelly Walsh won the state championship with 68 team points. Sheridan was second at 48, while Central finished third (41).
Central’s girls No. 3 doubles tandem of Gracie Osterland and Morgan Kirkbride placed fourth Saturday.
On the boys side, South took fifth with 22 points. Central was seventh with 16.
Central’s Nataniel Thornell lost his third-place match to Green River’s Korbin Arnell, 2-6, 6-1, 4-6. The Indians’ No. 2 doubles team of Matthew Klaassen and Samuel Rankin lost a three-setter in their third-place match. The Indians’ No. 3 tandem of Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont and Nathan Courtright also placed fourth.