CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South junior Andrew Lock ran away with the No. 1 singles state championship Saturday in Gillette, and he exacted a measure of revenge in the process.

Lock downed defending state champion Campbell Gervais of Jackson in the final, 6-0, 6-1, on Saturday. Gervais topped Lock in three sets to win the 2021 crown. Lock went 16-0 this season, and lost just eight games across four state tournament matches.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus