CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East girls tennis teams will both play for three championships at the South Regional tournament today in Cheyenne.
Central sophomore Ashli Smedley won both of her No. 1 singles matches in straight sets to reach that final. East senior Nedra McIlwaine dropped just one game during her two matches at No. 2 singles.
East also had the doubles teams of Sydney O’Brien and Finley Kastens (No. 1) and Serena Farris and Zoey Woods (No. 3) reach their finals. Farris and Woods dropped just three games, and will square off with Central’s Katie Thompson and Kashli Brown. Central’s No. 2 doubles tandem of Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler also reached the final.
Central's girls are second in the team standings with 44 points, while East is third at 43. Green River leads the team race with 46 points.
On the boys side, Cheyenne South sophomore Andrew Lock blanked two opponents to reach the No. 1 singles final. Sophomore Nikolas Lock went 2-0 at No. 2 singles to reach that final.
Central’s No. 3 doubles entry of senior Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado and sophomore Mike Ellison reached their final. They had to win a second-set tie-breaker against East’s Jacob Romine and Jude Guevara to reach the title tilt.
The Green River boys also lead in the team standings with 46 points. South is third (37) and Central is fourth (30).
The third-place matches start at 8:30 a.m. today at South. The championship finals start at 10 a.m. today at East.
PREP TENNIS
SOUTH REGIONAL
at Cheyenne
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Green River 46; 2. Cheyenne Central 44; 3. Cheyenne East 43; 4. Laramie 32; 5. Rock Springs 13; 6. Rawlins 7; 7. Cheyenne South 6; 8. Torrington 5.
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Green River 46; 2. Laramie 45; 3. Cheyenne South 37; 4. Cheyenne Central 30; 5. Torrington 18; 6. Rawlins 8; 7t. Cheyenne East; Rock Springs 6.
CHEYENNE CENTRAL RESULTS
GIRLS
No. 1 singles: A. Smedley 2-0; No. 2 singles: Osterland 2-1.
No. 1 doubles: Ackerman/Brown 2-1; No. 2 doubles: K. Tempel/Tyler 2-0; No. 3 doubles: Thomson/Brown 1-0.
BOYS
No. 1 singles: Rigg 2-1; No. 2 singles: Cook 2-1.
No. 1 doubles: Van Kirk/Thornell 2-1; No. 2 doubles: Hilton/Smedley 1-2; No. 3 doubles: Villalobos-Alvarado/Ellison 2-0.
CHEYENNE EAST RESULTS
GIRLS
No. 1 singles: Frazier 2-1; No. 2 singles: McIlwaine 2-0.
No. 1 doubles: O’Brien/Kastens 2-0; No. 2 doubles: Baktamarian/Murphy 2-1; No. 3 doubles: Farris/Woods 2-0.
BOYS
No. 1 singles: Colgan 1-2; No. 2 singles: Davis 0-2.
No. 1 doubles: Johnson/McCulloch 0-2; No. 2 doubles: Franklin/Schultz 0-2; No. 3 doubles: Romine/Guevara 1-2.
CHEYENNE SOUTH RESULTS
GIRLS
No. 1 singles: Hartlet 0-2; No. 2 singles: Taylor 0-2.
No.1 doubles: Jones/Lock 1-2; No. 2 doubles: Willoughby/Ramirez 1-2; No. 3 doubles: No team.
BOYS
No. 1 singles: A. Lock 2-0; No. 2 singles: N. Lock 2-0;
No. 1 doubles: Davidson/Torres 2-1; No. 2 doubles: Jo. Moyte/Je. Moyte 2-1; No. 3 doubles: Beckett/Perez 0-2.