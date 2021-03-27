CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys track and field team won five events at the Binfield Invitational on Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Senior Cole Marks leapt 38 feet, 9 inches to win triple jump. He also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.10 seconds. Marks joined Caden Bogus, Nathan Broomfield and A.J. Legerski on the winning 4x400 relay team (3 minutes, 41.49 seconds).
The Indians also got a win from junior Jacob Frentheway in the 3,200-meter run (10:15.18). He was second in the 800 (2:08.83). Junior Jason Frentheway was second in the 3,200 (10:32.02) and fourth in the 800 (2:09.45).
Junior Tristan Knueppel won the 1,600 (4:46.12), while freshman Bridger Brokaw took second (4:48.22). Knueppel, Brokaw, Will Barrington and Toren Rohde joined forces to win the 4x800 relay (8:48.83). Senior Will Monger took second in the 100-meter dash (11.36).
East senior Kaliff Guevara won long jump with a mark of 21-4 ¼, while sophomore Jude Guevara won the 110 hurdles (17.44). Sophomores Marik Cummings (100) and Ian Garcia (400) and senior Trey Bower (shot put) both had third-place finishes.
On the girls side, Central sophomore Sydney Morrell won both the 800 (2:22.20) and 1,600 (5:26.97). Freshman Sydni Sawyer took second in the 1,600 (5:34.19) and third in the 800 (2:30.79).
Junior Katie Thomson was second in the 100 hurdles (16.95).
East freshman Taliah Morris won the 100 (12.65), while classmate Bradie Schlabs won the 300 hurdles (50.61). The Lady Thunderbirds quartet of Emma Smith, Mikaila Trujillo, Ynes Ronnau and Alleynah Ronnau won the 4x800 relay (10:52.74).