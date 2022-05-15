CHEYENNE – Richard Prescott finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.91 seconds, first in triple jump at 43 feet, 11¼ inches, and second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.40) during day two of the Class 4A East regional track and field meet Saturday in Laramie.
The Indians finished second in the team standings with 136.50 points. Kelly Walsh was first with 167.
Central’s 4x400 team of Jacob Silvis, Dylan Teasley, Fisher Brown and Kain Urdialles were first (3:26.87) for Central.
Senior Tristan Knueppel won the 1,600 in 4:34.00.
Junior Madisyn Baillie was second in the 100 hurdles (15.71) and split third in high jump with East junior Elysiana Fonseca and Kelly Walsh junior Chloe Bowden (4 feet, 10 inches). Baillie also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.07).
Central junior Sydney Morrell was second in the 400-meter dash (59.45) for the Central girls, who also tallied a second place finish with 136.50 points. Morrell and senior Kaya Pillivant finished first and second, respectively, in the 1,600. Morrell finished in 5:18.23, while Pillivant clocked in at 5:20.41.
Freshman Karson Tempel placed third in the 400 final (1:00.91).
Sophomore Taliah Morris was second in the 100-meter dash (12.82) for the Cheyenne East girls. She had the fastest qualifying time in the 200, but sat out the finals Saturday as a precaution because of injury.
The relay team of Emma Smith, Mya Archuleta, Ynes Ronnau and Molly Madsen was second in the 4x800 (10:06.44).
Junior Marik Cummings timed in second in the 100 (10.82) for the East boys. He also took third in the 200 (23.11). The East boys were fourth with 88 points and the girls were seventh with 58.50.
Pine Bluffs wins 2 at East Regional
CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs junior Stu Lerwick won triple jump at the Class 2A East regional meet Saturday in Newcastle.
Lerwick leapt 41 feet even to win, while senior Reed Thompson placed second (40-2¼) to help the Hornets take third as a team.
Pine Bluffs also got a third-place finish from senior Carson Rabou in the 300-meter hurdles (42.99 seconds). He was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.55).
The Pine Bluffs girls also took third. Senior Monse Serrano heaved the shot put 33-4 to win. Senior Alexis DePaulitte was third in the 1,600 (6 minutes, 18.36 seconds).
Burns’ Kirkbride wins regional title
CHEYENNE – Burns senior Jackson Kirkbride won triple jump at the Class 3A East regional meet Saturday in Newcastle.
He had a mark of 41 feet, 6¾ inches, while Burns junior Cody Piasecki placed second at 39-4.
The Broncs also got third-place finishes from sophomore Ethan Norris (110-meter hurdles) and junior Cody Hape (400-meter dash).
Burns senior Emma Gonzalez captured second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 18.86 seconds.