CHEYENNE — Sophomore Madisyn Baillie placed first in three events to help the Cheyenne Central girls track team pick up a win over Cheyenne East and Wheatland at the Cheyenne Triangular on Wednesday.
Baillie notched top finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (16.31 seconds), 300 hurdles (49.95) and high jump (5-foot-2). Emily Taper finished first in the 400-meter dash (1:05.46) and Sydney Morrell placed first in the 800- (2:28.17) and 1600-meter (5:21.70) runs for the Indians.
Brinkley Lewis finished first in pole vault for Central (10-6). Dakota Lobmeyer finished first in discus (91-03) and second in shot put (35-04.25).
Taliah Morris paced the East girls with a first place finish in the 200 (25.65) and triple jump (36-4¼). Ashley Marshall took first in shot put (35-7) and second in discus (90-09) for East.
Central scored 259.50, while East placed second (187.50).
Colby Olson notched a first place finish in long jump (17-1¾) and triple jump (37-3¾) for the Cheyenne East boys.
Ian Garcia clocked in 11.34 seconds in the 100 for first and Marik Cummings took first in the 200 (23.16). Blaise Ronnau timed in 41.44 for first in the 300 hurdles.
Ethan Brinkman finished first in high jump (5-7) and Nathan Lamm was first in shot put (44-2½). Trey Bower threw 113-0 for first in discus.
The relay team of Olson, Gavin Goff, Levi Oedekoven and Ian Garcia took first in the 4x400 relay (3:52.16) for East.
Dylan Teasley timed in first in the 400 (53.38) for the Central boys while Tristan Knueppel was first in the 800 (2:05.15). Bridger Brokaw was first in the 1600 (4:47.78) and Jacob Frentheway clocked in first in the 3200 (10:39.95).
Richard Prescott finished first in the 110 hurdles (16.14)
The East boys won with a team score of 279 to Central’s 251.