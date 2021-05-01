CHEYENNE — Sophomore Madisyn Baillie finished first in the high jump with a leap of 5-foot-2 inches to help the Cheyenne Central girls track and field team win the Kelly Walsh Invite on Friday.
Baillie also placed second in the 100 meter hurdles (15.63 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (48.68). Sydni Sawyer logged a third place finish in the 800 meter run (2:31.66).
Kayla Reisdorfer and Brinkley Lewis finished tied for second in pole vault (10-6). Katie Thomson was third in long jump (16-3). The relay team of Sawyer, Lauren Clarke, Kaya Pillivant and Sydney Morrell placed first in the 4x800 (10:12.16).
Taliah Morris timed in first in the 100 for Cheyenne East (12.31) and long jump (18-11.50). Mikaila Trujillo was second in the 1600 (5:41.31) and third in the 3200 (13:05.34). Emma Jacobsen finished second in high jump (4-10).
Caydince Groth came in first in the 400 (58.08), second in the 300 hurdles (48.20) and third in the 100 (12.52) for Cheyenne South. Darby Downham finished first in the 100 hurdles (45.56) and third in the 200 (26.40). The relay team of Groth, Downham, Paige Guille and Kaycia Groth took first in the 4x400 (4:09.02).
Central won with a score of 123, East was sixth (83) and South was seventh (54).
Levi Smith had a first place finish in the 800 for the East boys (2:06.35). Blaise Ronnau was second in the 300 hurdles (41.92) and Christian Dollard was third in pole vault (12-5). Kaliff Guevara finished third in long jump (21-5.5).
Jacob Frentheway was second in the 800 (2:07.68) for Central and Bridger Brokaw clocked in second in the 1600 (4:48.92). Richard Prescott placed third in the 110 hurdles (16.41) and Cole Marks finished third in 300 hurdles (42.46). Cody Hunter was second in pole vault for the Indians (13-05).
Gamo Simental finished third in the 400 (53.77) for South and Kaleb Gissendanner placed third in the 3200 (10:50.75). Lars Quinlivan was third in the discus for the Bison (127-00).
Central finished third (96.50), East was sixth (78) and South was seventh (42).