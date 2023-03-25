Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Madisyn Baillie won a pair of events and placed second in another at the Runners Roost Invitational on Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Baillie won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.09 seconds, and the 300 hurdles in 46.78. She cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to take second in high jump.


