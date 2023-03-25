CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Madisyn Baillie won a pair of events and placed second in another at the Runners Roost Invitational on Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Baillie won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.09 seconds, and the 300 hurdles in 46.78. She cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to take second in high jump.
The Lady Indians led the team standings at the meet, which was not complete by deadline Friday.
Central senior Sydney Morrell also won the 1,600 (5 minutes, 4.34 seconds) and the 800 (2:16.20).
The Cheyenne East boys 4x100 relay team of Jude Guevara, Garet Schlabs, Roman Puente and Jakob Culver finished second in 44.34 seconds. Schlabs also was second in the 400 (51.75).
