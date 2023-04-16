CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell and sophomore Karson Tempel both picked up two individual victories at the Mountain Range Mustang Invitational on Saturday in Westminster, Colorado.
Morrell won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 19.06 seconds and 1,600 in 5:02.14. Tempel reset her own school record in triple jump with a winning leap of 38 feet, 4¼ inches. She also won long jump (16-1¾) and placed eighth in the 100-meter dash (13.35 seconds).
Senior Madisyn Baillie won high jump by clearing 5-1. She also was second in the 100 hurdles (15.20) and third in the 200-meter dash (26.78). Classmate Brinkley Lewis cleared 11-0 to win pole vault. Senior Averie Perriton placed third in high jump (4-9), the 800 (2:33.98) and 1,600 (5:35.53).
Lewis, Baillie, Tempel and junior Kylie Vercelli teamed up to take third in the 4x100 (52.10). The Lady Indians’ 4x800 relay team of Lauren Clark, Emma Hofmeister, Riley Briggs and Rian Cordell-Reiner finished second in 10.42.91.
Senior Richard Prescott won triple jump (44-9) and took second in the 300 hurdles (40.82). Junior Hadyn Fleming heaved the shot put 49-9 to win first. He also tossed the discus 160-3 to take second. Freshman Teagan Krause won the 200 (22.44) and placed second in the 100 (11.27).
Junior Bridger Brokaw won the 800 (2:00.49), sophomore Nicholas Lewis won pole vault (13-0), freshman Race Morrell won the 1,600 (4:40.22), and junior Trevor Schmidt won the 3,200 (10:14.43).
Brokaw, Morrel, Zane Reed and Jonah Rigg won the 4x800 in 8:24.51. The Indians also won the 4x400 in 3:37.55, but names of the team’s members were not available. Central’s 4x100 team of Krause, Kain Urdialles, Mason Counter and Dylan Teasley placed second (44.30).