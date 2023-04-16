Sydney Morrell

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell and sophomore Karson Tempel both picked up two individual victories at the Mountain Range Mustang Invitational on Saturday in Westminster, Colorado.

Morrell won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 19.06 seconds and 1,600 in 5:02.14. Tempel reset her own school record in triple jump with a winning leap of 38 feet, 4¼ inches. She also won long jump (16-1¾) and placed eighth in the 100-meter dash (13.35 seconds).


