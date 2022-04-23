CHEYENNE — Richard Prescott finished first in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.30 seconds, was first in the 300 hurdles (41.15) and first in long jump (20-10) to help the Cheyenne Central boys take the team title at the Twilight Invite on Friday in Scottsbluff. Central finished with a score of 130.5.
Jason Frentheway was first in the 800 (2:03.46) while Toren Rohde finshed second (2:04.34). Tristan Knueppel (4:30.12), Jacob Frentheway (4:30.20) and Zane Reed (4:50.26) placed first, second and third in the 1600. Will Barrington was first in the 3200 (10:28.82) and Dylan Teasley was second in the 400 (51.64). TaVion Taylor-Byrd placed first in triple jump (42-9) and tied for first in high jump (6-0) while Nicholas Lews was third in pole vault (12-03) for the Indians.
The quartet of Jacob Frentheway, Zane Reed, Knueppel and Tucker Martino clocked in first in the 4x800 (8:37.64).
Central junior Madisyn Baillie also set a school record, notching 5-5½ feet to break her own girls record of 5-5. Baillie was also second in the 100 hurdles (15.18) and second in the 300 hurdles (48.22). Katie Thomson finished third in the 100 hurdles (16.38) and third in triple jump (33-11.5) and Averie Perriton was second in high jump (5-2).
Kaya Pillivant was first in the 800 (2:26.80) and Sydney Morrell finished first in the 3200 (11:44.40). Brinkley Lewis placed first in pole vault (10-9) and Emma Hofmestier finished third in the 3200 (12:23.81).
The Central girls also finished first with 165 points.
Cheyenne East junior Marik Cummings broke a school record and placed first in the 100 after timing in at 10.62 seconds, breaking the previous record of 10.75 seconds, which was set by Lee Vaughn in 1993.
Garet Schlabs was first in the 400 (51.56) and Connor Parks was third in the 3200 (10:43.48). The relay team of Cummings, Schlabs, Ian Garcia and Jude Guevara were first in the 4x100 relay (42.81).
Taliah Morris was first in the 100 (12.16) and first in long jump (18-4.5) for the East girls.
Emma Smith was first in the 1600 (5:47.50) while Ynes Ronnau finished second (5:49.50). Ronnau was also third in the 800 (2:31.77).
The team of Molly Madsen, Sydney Sawyer, Smith and Ronnau were first in the 4x800 (10:31.64).
The East boys were third with 77.5 points and the East girls are fourth with 95.
South has four top-5s in Douglas
CHEYENNE – Senior Jakub Randles placed third in the 400-meter dash (52.70 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (23.45) at Friday’s Douglas Invitational.
The Bison also got a fourth-place effort from senior Paxton Piasecki in pole vault (11 feet).
Senior Sarah Furia heaved the shot put 32-9 to place second.