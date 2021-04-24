CHEYENNE — Madisyn Baillie took first in the high jump at the Twilight Invitational in Scottsbluff on Friday with a jump of 5-foot-5 inches. With the jump, the Cheyenne Central sophomore broke a school record that was set in 1983 by April Walden with a jump of 5-4.
Freshman Emma Hofmeister finished first in the 1600-meter run for the Lady Indians (5:30.75 seconds) and Kaylee Bell cleared a 10-2 mark to take first in pole vault. Katie Thomson had a second place finish in triple jump (34-7½) and third in long jump (16-0). Elizabeth Prescott finished second in the 400 (1:02.73).
Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris secured three first place finishes. Morris placed first in the 100 (12.73), 200 (26.45) and long jump (17-6.5). Emma Jacobsen cleared 5-0 to place second in high jump and Mikaila Trujillo finished third in the 1600 (5:34.25).
Sophomore Marik Cummings took first in the 100 (11.33) and 200 (22.76) for the East boys. Teammate Kaliff Guevara placed second in the 100 (11.34) and took first in the long jump (20-10) and triple jump (44-1¼).
Levi Smith clocked in first in the 800 (2:05.25) and second in the 400 (53.02). Trey Bower notched a second place finish in the shot put (45-6) for the T-Birds.
Tristan Knueppel clocked in first in the 1600 for the Central boys (4:42.83) while Toren Rohde finished behind him for second (4:47.59).
Cody Hunter cleared 13-2 in pole vault for a first place finish and Richard Prescott took third in triple jump (40-10) for the Indians.
South wins four events in Douglas
CHEYENNE – Senior Caydince Groth helped the Cheyenne South track and field teams pick up two of their four event victories at the Douglas Invitational on Friday.
Groth won the 200-meter dash in 25.89 seconds and joined Kaycia Groth, Darby Downham and Lexi Taylor on the winning 4x400 relay team (4 minutes, 22.16 seconds).
Groth also was second in the 100 (12.84) and the 400 (1:00.50).
Downham won the 300 hurdles in 49.62, and took fourth in the 400 (1:02.75).
Lleyton Valdez rounded out South’s winners by finishing the 200 in 23.57. He also captured second in the 100 (11.81).
Jakub Randles jumped 17 feet, 11 inches to take second in long jump. Teammate Gabriel Hernandez placed third (17-7).
Both teams finished fourth in the team standings.