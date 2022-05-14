Cheyenne Central junior Sydney Morrell strides for the finish line in the girls 800-meter finals at the 4A East Regional track and field meet Friday in Laramie. Morrell won the event in a time of 2 minutes, 18.54 seconds. Kirk Miller/For WyoSports
Cheyenne Central senior Tristan Knueppel strides for the finish line in the boys 800- meter finals at the 4A East Regional track and field meet Friday in Laramie. Knueppel won the event in a time of 2 minutes 4.30 seconds. Kirk Miller/For WyoSports
Cheyenne East sophomore Drew Jackson competes in the boys long jump finals at the 4A East Regional track and field meet Friday in Laramie. Jackson won the event with a jump of 22 feet 5.50 inches. Kirk Miller/For WyoSports
Cheyenne East senior Ian Garcia celebrates after crossing the finish line in the boys 4x100 meter relay at the 4A East Regional track and field meet Friday in Laramie. Garcia along with teammates Marik Cummings, Ethan Brinkman, and Jude Guevara won the event with a time of 42.88 seconds. Kirk Miller/For WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne athletes picked up wins in five events during the first day of the Class 4A East Regional meet Friday in Laramie.
Cheyenne Central's girls had juniors Sydney Morrell and Brinkley Lewis win events. Morrell finished the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 18.54 seconds. Lewis cleared 10 feet, 8 inches to win pole vault.
The Lady Indians are second in the team standings with 42.5 points after the first day.
Sophomore Emma Hofmeister placed second in the 3,200 (12:21.97).
Cheyenne East's girls 1,600-meter spring medley relay team of Bailey Haley, Elysiana Fonseca, Bradie Schlabs and Mya Archuleta placed second in 4:35.45.
On the boys side, East had sophomore Drew Jackson take top honors in long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 5 1/2 inches. The Thunderbirds also won the 4x100 relay in 42.88 seconds thanks to the efforts of Marik Cummings, Ian Carcia, Ethan Brinkman and Jude Guevara.
Central's Tristan Knueppel won the 800 in 2:04.30.
The meet concludes today in Laramie.
Pine Bluffs wins three at 2A East regional
Alyssa Slade finished first in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches and Cathy Purdum placed first in triple jump (34-2½) for the Pine Bluffs girls during the first day of the 2A East Regional meet Friday in Newcastle.
Merina Theobald was second in the 3200 (14:05.26) and Jessica Hoffman was second in discus (110-07).
Carson Rabou placed first in pole vault (11-4) and Dalton Schaefer was second (10-10) for the Pine boys. The girls are currently in first with 58 points and the boys are third with 47.
The meet concludes today.
Burns’ Norris wins regional title
CHEYENNE – Burns junior Emma Norris cleared 5 feet to win high jump at the Class 3A East Regional track and field meet Friday in Newcastle.
The Lady Broncs are tied for third in the team standings heading into today’s finals.
Senior Emma Gonzalez placed second in the 3,200-meter run (11 minutes, 34.15 seconds) and third in the 800 (2:24.71).
Gonzalez also joined Maianna Siebert, Savannah Kirkbride and Grace Steenbergen on the runner-up 1,600 sprint medley relay team (4:34.50).
The Burns boys are tied for sixth.
The Broncs got a second-place finish from the 4x100 relay team of Joel Morales, Cody Hape, Conor Manlove and Jackson Kirkbride. They crossed the finish line in 45.47 seconds.
The 1,600 sprint medley relay quartet of Kirkbride, Cooper Lakin, Cody Piasecki and Spencer Smith also took second 3:50.16.