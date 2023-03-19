CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East junior Taliah Morris and Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell both won two events at the Murray Kula Invitational on Saturday in Windsor, Colorado.
Morris won long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 8 inches, and won the 100-meter dash in 12.57 seconds.
Morrell won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. She finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 20.87 seconds, and the 1,600 in 5:11.50.
Both the Central girls and boys won the meet's team titles.
Central senior Madisyn Baillie cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win high jump. She also was second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.56 seconds). Sophomore Karson Tempel won triple jump with a leap of 36-3. She was second in long jump (17-1¼).
Indians’ junior Hadyn Fleming won shot put with a heave of 49-1, and was fourth in discus with a toss of 140-7. Senior Auggie Lain took second in shot (48-3). Sophomore Nicholas Lewis cleared 14-0 to take second in pole vault.
The East girls got a win from the 4x800 relay team of Ynes Ronnau, Leslie Guerrero, Sydni Sawyer and Mikaila Trujillo (10:40.15). The Lady Thunderbirds also took second in the 800 sprint medley relay (2:05.95). That quartet was made up of Kaelyn Ronnau, Juli Moreno, Tsarra Robinson and Layla Robinson.
Senior Jude Guevara won the 100 (11.17) for the East boys.
South boys, girls both finish fourth
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South’s boys and girls track teams finished in fourth place at the Golden Eagle Invitational on Saturday in Frederick, Colorado.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team picked up a first-place finish with a final time of 47.08 seconds. Trey Downham picked up a win in the high jump for the Bison, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Rachel Hedum picked up a win in the 300-meter hurdles, with a final time of 55.33 seconds.
The Bison also got a handful of top-three finishes on both sides. Dylan Choate picked up a second-place finish in the discus with a mark of 122 feet, 3 inches. Hedum also picked up a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash (30.52), and Sarah Hedum picked up a third-place finish in the 800 (3:09.22). Rachel Price picked up the final top-three finish, grabbing a second-place finish in the discus (72-4).