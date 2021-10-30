CHEYENNE — Burns defeated Thermopolis and Douglas on Friday in the Class 3A East Regional tournament to secure a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
The Broncs swept Thermopolis 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 and rallied from behind to defeat Douglas 22-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-11.
Rylee Jo Ward finished with 70 assists and 20 digs on the day and Diomena Mercer added 28 digs. Emma Norris finished with 33 kills and 33 digs. Savannah Kirkbride tallied 24 digs and 12 kills for Burns, who will play Buffalo in the championship at 5:45 today.
It is the first time Burns has qualified for the state tournament as a member of 3A.
Cheyenne East goes 1-1 in Gillette
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East swept Sheridan 25-12, 25-15, 25-21, but fell to Laramie 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Regional tournament.
Elysiana Fonseca finished the day with 16 kills and three blocks. Kiera Walsh tallied 12 kills and Janie Merritt added 11. Hannah Harrington finished with six kills and 25 digs. Setters Alison Crock had 35 assists and Bradie Schlabs had 32.
East will play the winner of Cheyenne South and Campbell County at noon today.
Central falls to Laramie in quarterfinals
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central dropped a three-set match to Laramie in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A East Regional tournament Friday in Gillette. Laramie won 25-13, 25-11, 25-16.
Lydia Looby had 12 digs and Kelsi Warner added eight assists for the Lady Indians. Paige Elmstrand and Joslyn Siedenburg added five and three kills. Ashlyn Ruder and Brogan Allen both tallied two blocks.
Central plays Sheridan at 10:30 a.m. today, with the loser being eliminated.