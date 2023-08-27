CHEYENNE – Burns closed the Douglas Invitational by going 3-0 on Saturday.
The Lady Broncs beat Moorcroft (25-19, 25-11), Newcastle (28-26, 25-20) and Wright (25-17, 32-30).
Brooke Hansen posted 29 kills, while Madison Foley had 26 digs. Tehya Gallegos dished out 20 assists against Moorcroft, and added 17 against Wright.
Central picks up two wins at Cheyenne Invite
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central volleyball team closed the Cheyenne Invitational by going 2-1 on Saturday.
The Lady Indians started the day with a 25-13, 25-18 victory over Loveland Protestant Reformed Christian School. They followed it with a 25-18, 25-15 win over Rock Springs.
Central closed the tournament with a 25-17, 18-25, 12-25 loss to Kelly Walsh.
Brooklynn Sullivan posted 21 kills, while Allie Twamley dished out 30 assists. Avarrie Gutierrez notched 17 digs. Aubrey Trujillo had eight digs and four ace serves.
South goes 1-2at Cheyenne Invite
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South volleyball squad went 1-2 on the final day of the Cheyenne Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Bison started the day with a 25-9, 25-17 loss to Riverton. They fell to Rock Springs, 25-16, 26-24. They closed the tournament with a 25-22, 25-23 victory over Loveland Protestant Reformed Christian School.
Trinity Dotson posted seven kills on the day, while Vanessa Gonzalez had four. Zadriann Lucero recorded five ace serves.
East closes Inviteby going 1-2 on day
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East volleyball team finished the Cheyenne Invitational by going 1-2 on Saturday.
The Lady Thunderbirds lost to Kelly Walsh 25-15, 27-25. They dropped their match with Laramie 25-11, 25-9. East topped Green River 25-21, 25-22.
Janie Merritt posted 12 kills and six ace serves. Jade Brown added 10 kills and seven blocks.
Bradie Schlabs posted 25 assists, nine digs and eight kills. Gracin Goff dished out 22 assists.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.