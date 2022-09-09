Madisyn Baillie

Madisyn Baillie

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central volleyball team lost to visiting Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 25-19, 24-26, 27-25, 23-25, 8-15 on Thursday night.

The Indians got 13 kills from both Madisyn Baillie and Brooklynn Sullivan. Sullivan added 21 digs, while Baillie finished with 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus