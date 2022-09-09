PREP VOLLEYBALL: Central falls to Scottsbluff in five Sep 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madisyn Baillie Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central volleyball team lost to visiting Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 25-19, 24-26, 27-25, 23-25, 8-15 on Thursday night.The Indians got 13 kills from both Madisyn Baillie and Brooklynn Sullivan. Sullivan added 21 digs, while Baillie finished with 11.Libero Aubrey Trujillo added 14 digs, while Sophia Thomas chipped in with 20. Thomas also had 39 assists and seven kills.Joslyn Siedenberg posted 9.5 blocks to go with seven kills. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aubrey Trujillo Sophia Thomas Sport Volleyball Scottsbluff Brooklynn Sullivan Kill Madisyn Baillie Central Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys storm back to beat Tulsa in 2OT Peasley rebounds in Cowboys' win over Tulsa Pokes not looking past Northern Colorado Pokes in the Pros: 11 former UW standouts on NFL rosters Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37, 2OT statistics