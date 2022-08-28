Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central volleyball team went 1-2 on the final day of the Cheyenne Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Indians opened with a 25-23, 26-24 win over Rawlins before falling to Rock Springs (23-25, 19-25) and Kelly Walsh (15-25, 19-25).

