CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central volleyball team went 1-2 on the final day of the Cheyenne Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Indians opened with a 25-23, 26-24 win over Rawlins before falling to Rock Springs (23-25, 19-25) and Kelly Walsh (15-25, 19-25).
Junior Brooklynn Sullivan notched 17 kills and 14 digs on the day. She had eight kills against Rock Springs.
Senior Madisyn Baillie added 10 kills and seven digs, while classmate Joslyn Siedenburg chipped in with eight kills and five blocks. Senior setter Sophia Thomas dished out 37 assists, while junior Aubrey Trujillo had 13 digs.
East goes 0-3 on final day of Cheyenne Invite
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East volleyball team closed the Cheyenne Invitational with three losses Saturday.
The Lady Thunderbirds fell to Thunder Basin (13-25, 18-25), Kelly Walsh (15-25, 16-25) and Natrona County (20-25, 25-23, 23-25).
“We didn’t walk away with any wins, but we battled and got better each game,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “We made a lot of progress throughout the day. We walked away with some positive things to build off of from the first weekend.”
Senior Elysiana Fonseca posted 17 kills and 10 blocks on the day, while junior Janie Merritt chipped in with 32 digs and 15 kills. Junior Taliah Morris added 11 kills. Junior setter Bradie Schlabs had 43 assists, 23 digs and 10 kills, while classmate Gracin Goff dished out 35 assists to go with 10 digs.