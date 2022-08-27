CHEYENNE – Senior Elysiana Fonseca posted 13 kills, nine ace serves and eight blocks to help the Cheyenne East volleyball team down Rawlins and Rock Springs on the opening day of the Cheyenne Invitational.
The Thunderbirds beat Rawlins (25-20, 25-6) and Rock Springs (25-18, 25-18).
Janie Merritt added 10 digs and six kills, while junior Taliah Morris posted five kills. Juniors Bradie Schlabs and Gracin Goff dished out 26 and 12 assists, respectively. Schlabs also had eight digs.
Senior libero Boden Liljedahl added 14 digs.
“We’re trying a lot of different things with different players in different positions, so today was a good day overall,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “We were pretty composed in what we did and didn’t make many unforced errors.”
Central drops two matches
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central volleyball team opened its season with a pair of losses on the first day of the Cheyenne Invitational.
The Indians lost to Thunder Basin (21-25, 22-25) and Natrona County (25-15, 11-25, 20-25).
Junior Cameron Moyte recorded 18 digs on the day. Joslyn Siedenburg and Brooklynn Sullivan both had eight kills. Sullivan also notched eight digs. Junior Aubrey Trujillo added 12 digs. Sophia Thomas dished out 25 assists to go with four blocks.
Burns goes 1-2 at Douglas
CHEYENNE – The Burns volleyball team opened the season by going 1-2 at the Douglas Invite.
The Lady Broncs lost to Wheatland (23-25, 14-25) and Buffalo (25-15, 17-25, 14-16) before beating SOutheast (25-21, 25-23).
Madison Foley had 31 digs on the day. Savannah Kirkbride posted 10 digs against Buffalo, while Emma Norris had 10 digs against Southeast. Tehya Gallegos dished out 10 assists against Buffalo.