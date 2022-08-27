Elysiana Fonseca
Elysiana Fonseca

CHEYENNE – Senior Elysiana Fonseca posted 13 kills, nine ace serves and eight blocks to help the Cheyenne East volleyball team down Rawlins and Rock Springs on the opening day of the Cheyenne Invitational.

The Thunderbirds beat Rawlins (25-20, 25-6) and Rock Springs (25-18, 25-18).

