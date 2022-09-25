PREP VOLLEYBALL: East splits on second day in Casper Sep 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East dropped its first match of gold bracket play at the Casper Invitational, but rebounded to win a consolation match Saturday.The Lady Thunderbirds felt to Laramie, 25-17, 25-18. They beat Douglas, 25-13, 25-21.Makinzie Robbins and Nadia Farris both had nine kills, while Bradie Schlabs posted eight. Schlabs also dished out 19 assists to go with five digs. Robbins also posted five blocks.Gracin Goff had 20 assists and eight digs. Seniors Boden Liljedahl and Jaylyn Christensen had 20 and 14 digs, respectively.Central goes 1-1 on final day in CasperCHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won one match and lost another on the final day of the Casper Invitational.The Lady Indians downed Rawlins (25-14, 25-18), but lost to Rock Springs (25-23, 25-17).Central went 2-3 on the weekend. No other information was provided to WyoSports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Casper Sport Volleyball Bradie Schlabs Makinzie Robbins Invitational Central Assist Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW preparing for ‘traditional football’ against BYU PREP FOOTBALL: East runs away from Rock Springs Little separation in first MW power rankings Wyoming-BYU showdown renews historic rivalry Hard work helped shape Lakin’s dominant start to 2022 season