CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East punched its ticket to the Class 4A state tournament by rallying from a 2-1 hole to beat Thunder Basin, 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 on Friday night at East.

The Lady Thunderbirds opened the East Regional with a 25-18, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22 victory over Campbell County.

