CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East punched its ticket to the Class 4A state tournament by rallying from a 2-1 hole to beat Thunder Basin, 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 on Friday night at East.
The Lady Thunderbirds opened the East Regional with a 25-18, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22 victory over Campbell County.
Senior Elysiana Fonseca paced East offensively with 30 kills. She also had nine digs and six blocks. Makinzie Robbins chipped in with 23 kills. Taliah Morris and Nadia Farris added 18 and 11, respectively.
Junior setters Bradie Schlabs and Gracin Goff dished out 51 and 47 assists, respectively. Schlabs also had 36 digs, eight kills and five aces. Goff posted 22 digs.
Senior libero Boden Liljedahl finished with a team-high 49 digs, while Janie Merritt had 34 digs to go with nine kills. Senior Jaylyn Christensen added 26 digs for East, which plays Laramie in the regional final at 4:30 p.m. today.
Central falls to Natrona in four
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central volleyball team opened the Class 4A East Regional tournament with a 15-25, 15-25, 25-23, 18-25 loss to Natrona County on Friday morning at Cheyenne East.
The Lady Indians got 11 digs and six kills from senior Madisyn Baillie. Brooklynn Sullivan added 11 digs and four kills, while Aubrey Trujillo had 12 digs.
Setter Sophia Thomas dished out 20 assists. Ava Beveridge and Joslyn Siedenburg both had six kills.
Central will try to keep its season alive when it faces Sheridan in an elimination match at 9 a.m. today.